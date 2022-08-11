ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Price Target Lowered to $7.20 at Credit Suisse Group

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $7.60 to $7.20 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ContextLogic Stock Up 2.4 %

ContextLogic stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.74. The stock had a trading volume of 115,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,674,702. ContextLogic has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $10.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 27.75% and a negative return on equity of 22.61%. ContextLogic’s revenue for the quarter was down 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ContextLogic will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ContextLogic

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ContextLogic

In other news, insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $160,085.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Pai Liu sold 95,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $160,085.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,163.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Hans Tung sold 1,215,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $1,872,432.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 523,368 shares in the company, valued at $805,986.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,080,344 shares of company stock valued at $3,378,736 in the last ninety days. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,484,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 658.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,240,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,790 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,493,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 930,858 shares in the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

