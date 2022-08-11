CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $67,188.00

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00003199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a market capitalization of $37.75 million and approximately $67,188.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CONTRACOIN has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000496 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00061347 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,516,030 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network.

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CONTRACOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

