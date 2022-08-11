Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 593 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $758,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,192 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,731,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $520.11. 39,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,539. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $358.37 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of -131.12, a PEG ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $502.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $530.36.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,486,273.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

