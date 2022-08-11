Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Has $647,000 Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,208 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the quarter. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,169. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $47.92 and a one year high of $50.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st.

