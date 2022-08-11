Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Invests $336,000 in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Public Storage by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Public Storage by 144.6% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $347.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,379. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $292.32 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $316.73 and its 200 day moving average is $347.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.14%.

Several analysts have commented on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Public Storage from $398.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

