Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $481.89. The stock had a trading volume of 17,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,121. The company has a market cap of $115.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $476.95 and a 200 day moving average of $478.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 4.09%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.