Corbett Road Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.3% of Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 161.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

IJH stock traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $258.35. 53,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,358. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $236.99 and its 200 day moving average is $251.02.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

