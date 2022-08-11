Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Chesswood Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Chesswood Group alerts:

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$57.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.65 million.

Chesswood Group Trading Up 3.6 %

CHW has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chesswood Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chesswood Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of CHW stock opened at C$13.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.01 million and a P/E ratio of 9.85. Chesswood Group has a 1 year low of C$10.95 and a 1 year high of C$15.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.49. The company has a current ratio of 34.84, a quick ratio of 33.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 948.35.

Insider Transactions at Chesswood Group

In other Chesswood Group news, insider Comrev Investments Limited bought 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$12.94 per share, with a total value of C$27,172.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,931,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$24,991,156.21. In other Chesswood Group news, Director Robert Day sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$41,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,560 shares in the company, valued at C$466,484. Also, insider Comrev Investments Limited acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$12.94 per share, with a total value of C$27,172.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,931,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$24,991,156.21. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,300 shares of company stock valued at $187,709.

Chesswood Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Chesswood Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 60 equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.