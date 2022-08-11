CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Director R Judd Jessup Sells 1,169 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) Director R Judd Jessup sold 1,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.21, for a total transaction of $186,116.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,136,906.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CorVel Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of CRVL opened at $160.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 0.95. CorVel Co. has a 12-month low of $129.19 and a 12-month high of $213.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.06.

Get CorVel alerts:

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $176.31 million for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 30.93%.

Institutional Trading of CorVel

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth about $32,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CorVel by 23.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CorVel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th.

CorVel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.