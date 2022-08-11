Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Achieves $3.40 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 15.6% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.40 billion and $285.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $11.88 or 0.00049167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,184.55 or 1.00069279 BTC.
- dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.
- Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001276 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001793 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00027682 BTC.
- YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004137 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001421 BTC.
- Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000054 BTC.
About Cosmos
Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Cosmos
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
