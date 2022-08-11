Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Mizuho

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CPNG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.29.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $19.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.22. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $37.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that Coupang will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,287.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 5.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

