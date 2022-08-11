Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 48.47% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Coupang Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of CPNG stock traded down $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $18.67. 920,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,969,061. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Coupang has a one year low of $8.98 and a one year high of $37.55.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, CAO Michael Parker sold 72,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $947,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $1,712,942.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,558,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,516,073.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,287.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupang by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Parkwood LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coupang by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.81.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Further Reading

