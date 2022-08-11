Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $110,073.60 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Benjamin Wolin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 12th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75.
- On Tuesday, June 14th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80.
Covetrus Price Performance
Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Covetrus
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 385.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 77.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.
Covetrus Company Profile
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Covetrus (CVET)
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
- 3 Stable Growth Stocks for Bumpy Times
Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.