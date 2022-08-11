Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) CEO Sells $110,073.60 in Stock

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $110,073.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,155,424. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, July 12th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $109,829.75.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of Covetrus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80.

Shares of Covetrus stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.31. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVET. Barclays lowered Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVET. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 385.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the second quarter worth $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the first quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 77.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

