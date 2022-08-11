Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

CRGY traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 4,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 2.56.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $5.97. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $598.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million.

Institutional Trading of Crescent Energy

About Crescent Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 151.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 118,330 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Energy by 109.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy in the first quarter valued at about $945,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

