Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd.
CRGY traded up $1.32 on Thursday, hitting $15.75. 4,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average is $15.38. Crescent Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.18 and a beta of 2.56.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $5.97. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a positive return on equity of 76.11%. The company had revenue of $598.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.00 million.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.
