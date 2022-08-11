Crown (CRW) Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $328,757.40 and $635.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,957.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $143.00 or 0.00596891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00258467 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001120 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016924 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,278,898 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

