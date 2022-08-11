Crust Network Price Reaches $0.92 (CRU)

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Crust Network has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $435,937.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00003803 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust Network has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Crust Network

Crust Network (CRYPTO:CRU) is a coin. It was first traded on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 coins and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crust Network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

