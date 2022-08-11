CryptoTask (CTASK) Achieves Market Cap of $113,704.74

CryptoTask (CTASK) traded up 111.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000442 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market cap of $113,704.74 and approximately $52.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,072,209 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task.

CryptoTask Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the exchanges listed above.

