CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CubicFarm Systems from C$0.95 to C$0.70 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CubicFarm Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1.18.

OTCMKTS:CUBXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.32. 7,360 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,627. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.65. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $1.37.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

