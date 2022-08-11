Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($1.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance

CGEM traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $13.27. 169,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,647,394. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed purchased 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,316. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,647,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,931 shares of company stock worth $2,229,723. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 20.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

