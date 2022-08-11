Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.65 EPS

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by ($1.65), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Cullinan Oncology Stock Performance
CGEM traded down $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $13.27. 169,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,215. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.58. Cullinan Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of -0.21.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Cullinan Oncology news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,647,394. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cullinan Oncology news, CEO Nadim Ahmed purchased 8,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,316.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,316. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 751,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,265,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,058,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,647,394. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,931 shares of company stock worth $2,229,723. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullinan Oncology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cullinan Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
