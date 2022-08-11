CUTcoin Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CUT)

CUTcoin (CUT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $7.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00119508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00037827 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00023893 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001501 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00270873 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00035933 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 26% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 165,930,742 coins and its circulating supply is 161,930,742 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org. CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CUTcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUTcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

