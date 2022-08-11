CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $33.59

Shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.59, but opened at $30.90. CVR Energy shares last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 3,379 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy Trading Down 8.6 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.05. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CVR Energy Increases Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.35. CVR Energy had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 23.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from CVR Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 39.08%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.08%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in CVR Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.