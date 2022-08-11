Cypress Development (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Cypress Development Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Rating) was down 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.04. Approximately 77,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 206,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

Cypress Development Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.93.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

