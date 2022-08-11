DAD (DAD) Market Cap Tops $22.09 Million

DAD (DAD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 11th. DAD has a total market cap of $22.09 million and approximately $538,344.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAD has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One DAD coin can now be bought for $0.0447 or 0.00000185 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,124.59 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004144 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003830 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00037356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00127281 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00067285 BTC.

DAD Coin Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 494,583,232 coins. DAD’s official website is dad.one. DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DAD is medium.com/@dad_chain.

Buying and Selling DAD

According to CryptoCompare, “DAD as a new generation of decentralized advertising public chain, has made advertising data more open and transparent so that advertisers are able to know where their money is spent without infringing on users' privacy. Moreover, micro-amount and high-frequency settlement is now an option in the advertising industry thanks to the Lightning Network, and combined with incentives of the token economy, empowering all parties to maintain a healthy advertising ecology. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

