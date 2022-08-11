Dai (DAI) Market Capitalization Hits $7.50 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 11th. Dai has a total market cap of $7.50 billion and approximately $889.35 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dai has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dai

Dai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 7,510,735,422 coins. Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

