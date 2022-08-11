DAOstack Reaches Market Capitalization of $400,049.67 (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for about $0.0082 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $400,049.67 and approximately $195.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,498.94 or 0.99953014 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00048961 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00027844 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001506 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io.

Buying and Selling DAOstack

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

