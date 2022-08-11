David A. Ranhoff Sells 5,369 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $1,573,278.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,223,073.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Enphase Energy Stock Performance
NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $10.35 on Thursday, hitting $292.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,155. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $308.88.
Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,961,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,737,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,920 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,820,957,000 after purchasing an additional 60,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,222,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $955,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,518,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $459,596,000 after purchasing an additional 60,988 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.
About Enphase Energy
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Featured Stories
