Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Decibel Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBTX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Decibel Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 39.2% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 25,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 163,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 6,008 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DBTX opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.24. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of -1.49.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Equities analysts forecast that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Decibel Therapeutics

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

