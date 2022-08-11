Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.38

Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.38 and last traded at $16.63, with a volume of 1742 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.20.

DCPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JMP Securities raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DCPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 231.99% and a negative return on equity of 74.37%. The company had revenue of $32.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 39,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies in the United States and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

