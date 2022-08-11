DeFi Bids Price Tops $0.0098 on Major Exchanges (BID)

DeFi Bids (BID) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 11th. DeFi Bids has a market capitalization of $224,591.66 and $288.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeFi Bids has traded 22% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFi Bids alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,648.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00131197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00065959 BTC.

DeFi Bids Coin Profile

DeFi Bids is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,393,887 coins and its circulating supply is 22,954,974 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids. The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com.

DeFi Bids Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Bids should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Bids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Bids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Bids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.