Delek US (NYSE:DK) Shares Up 5.9%

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.89 and last traded at $25.67. 16,242 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,237,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on DK. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Delek US to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

Delek US Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.54.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 6.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,694,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $163,273,000 after acquiring an additional 446,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,180,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after purchasing an additional 401,246 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 7.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,488,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,030,000 after purchasing an additional 249,499 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,466,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,561,000 after purchasing an additional 214,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 50.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,408,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,421,000 after purchasing an additional 807,117 shares in the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Featured Stories

