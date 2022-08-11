Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 244,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.40% of Denny’s worth $3,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,699 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 469,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 73,693 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $1,452,000.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $582.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DENN. StockNews.com cut shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush cut shares of Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.14.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

