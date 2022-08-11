Denny’s Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Denny’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.68. The consensus estimate for Denny’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Denny’s from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush cut Denny’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Denny’s to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

NASDAQ:DENN opened at $10.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.61. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $8.46 and a 52-week high of $17.40.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Denny’s by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 111,668 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 67,699 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Denny’s by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Denny’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 167,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

