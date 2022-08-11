Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) CEO Acquires $92,700.00 in Stock

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) CEO Ric Fulop purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $92,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares in the company, valued at $62,584,856.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of DM stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.17. The company had a trading volume of 408,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.25. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $43.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,410,000. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,279,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after buying an additional 376,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 33.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,330,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Desktop Metal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

