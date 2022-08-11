Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Price Target to $17.50

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AngloGold Ashanti currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $19.23.

AU stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $13.47 and a 1-year high of $26.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.24.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.2935 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,619,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,848,000 after buying an additional 2,917,542 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 8,197,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $171,975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,059 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth $18,479,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 51.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,050,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 697,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 28.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,469,597 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,525,000 after buying an additional 539,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

