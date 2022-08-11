DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF) Short Interest Update

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:DEUZF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DEUZF remained flat at $4.97 on Thursday. DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $9.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft from €6.80 ($6.94) to €5.50 ($5.61) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

About DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft

DEUTZ Aktiengesellschaft manufactures diesel and gas engines in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: DEUTZ Compact Engines, DEUTZ Customized Solutions, and Other. The DEUTZ Compact Engines segment provides servicing of liquid-cooled engines with capacities of up to 8 liters.

Featured Articles

