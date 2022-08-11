Dev Protocol Price Reaches $0.49 (DEV)

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 22.6% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00002042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $547,581.06 and $1,272.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dev Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dev Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

