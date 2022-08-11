DeXe (DEXE) Achieves Market Cap of $22.89 Million

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for about $4.12 or 0.00017186 BTC on popular exchanges. DeXe has a total market capitalization of $22.89 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeXe alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,969.37 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00037488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00127774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00068341 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 5,555,611 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network. DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeXe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeXe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.