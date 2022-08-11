Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Dexterra Group (OTCMKTS:HZNOF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HZNOF. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Dexterra Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Dexterra Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of HZNOF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 972. Dexterra Group has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and a 200 day moving average of $5.47.

Dexterra Group Company Profile

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

