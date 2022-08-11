DHT (NYSE:DHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DHT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.74. 187,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,829. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.92. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.60 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHT. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DHT in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DHT Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of DHT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,654 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 44,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 20,803 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DHT by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,111 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.78% of the company’s stock.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

