DigixDAO Market Capitalization Tops $13.79 Million (DGD)

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 27.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, DigixDAO has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $13.79 million and $17.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $186.58 or 0.00778037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigixDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23,978.77 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00178712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00037333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00127587 BTC.

About DigixDAO

DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,910 coins. The official message board for DigixDAO is medium.com/@digix. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global/dgd.

DigixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. DigixDAO’s Dissolution: Following the casting of votes by our community of DGD holders, the majority of DGD holders have voted for a dissolution of DigixDAO and to burn the remaining DGD in circulation, returning prorated amounts of ETH to token holders according to their DGD holdings. Read all about it here. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigixDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigixDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigixDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.