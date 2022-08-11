Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC lowered its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,087,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,074 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of WMS Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. WMS Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $29,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $26.12. 4,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,221. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.75. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.55 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

