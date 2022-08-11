Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Shares Gap Up to $4.49

Shares of Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.49, but opened at $4.93. Dingdong (Cayman) shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 5,382 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Dingdong (Cayman) Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dingdong (Cayman)

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $858.72 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 1,056.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 12,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091,140 shares in the last quarter. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the first quarter worth approximately $42,172,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 84.2% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,739,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,680,000 after buying an additional 1,709,854 shares in the last quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,069,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,796,000 after purchasing an additional 515,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,354,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh.

