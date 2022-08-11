Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Short Interest Update

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Direct Selling Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DSAQ remained flat at $10.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.01. Direct Selling Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $604,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 700,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 239,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Company Profile

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

Further Reading

