DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.97

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.99, with a volume of 37805 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Separately, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded DIRTT Environmental Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.85 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 375.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services.

