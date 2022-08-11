DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Director James Defranco Acquires 35,620 Shares

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) Director James Defranco acquired 35,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,276,037.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

DISH Network Trading Up 0.1 %

DISH Network stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.37. 2,058,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,586,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $46.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.31.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in DISH Network by 430.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after buying an additional 1,587,558 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,306,000 after purchasing an additional 688,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,323,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,788,000 after purchasing an additional 597,587 shares during the period. Finally, Atreides Management LP raised its stake in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DISH Network Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on DISH Network from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.21.

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.