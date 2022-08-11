district0x Market Cap Hits $33.35 Million (DNT)

district0x (DNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 11th. One district0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0556 or 0.00000225 BTC on major exchanges. district0x has a total market cap of $33.35 million and $2.82 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, district0x has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,648.23 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003824 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004059 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002075 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00131197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00036901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00065959 BTC.

district0x Coin Profile

district0x is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here. district0x’s official website is district0x.io.

Buying and Selling district0x

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

