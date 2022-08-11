Dogecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $561.88 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and $561.88 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0713 or 0.00000296 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.52 or 0.00259128 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000678 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000989 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000357 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.