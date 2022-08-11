Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.98-1.13 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:D traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,674,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,312,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Dominion Energy has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $88.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day moving average is $81.38. The company has a market cap of $66.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on D. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $379,000. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 81,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 110.2% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. 68.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.