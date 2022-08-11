DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Position Trimmed by Discovery Value Fund

Discovery Value Fund reduced its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,046,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392,055 shares during the period. DoorDash comprises 26.3% of Discovery Value Fund’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Discovery Value Fund owned about 0.87% of DoorDash worth $357,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in DoorDash by 608.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DASH. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “top pick” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.62.

In other news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $583,970.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 178,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,498,367.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $583,970.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 178,214 shares in the company, valued at $11,498,367.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 63,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $4,075,974.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 849,179 shares in the company, valued at $54,755,061.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 186,608 shares of company stock valued at $12,365,709. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DASH traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $79.75. The company had a trading volume of 147,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of -41.33 and a beta of 1.18. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.39 and a 200-day moving average of $85.75.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

