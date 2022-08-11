Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Down 3.8%

Shares of Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) dropped 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 103,290 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 97,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price objective on shares of Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69.

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in the northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

